Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $569,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.