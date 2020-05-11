Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 28,091 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

