Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $604,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Iqvia by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $137.65 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.