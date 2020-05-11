Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $604,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Iqvia by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $137.65 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
