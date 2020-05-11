First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,119,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

FVC stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

