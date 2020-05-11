iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $254.43 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.41.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.