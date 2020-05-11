Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

