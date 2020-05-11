Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $588,000 Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $101.95 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

