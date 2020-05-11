Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

IMTB stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $52.56.

