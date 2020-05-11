ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.03

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$9.03 ($6.40) and last traded at A$8.88 ($6.30), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.88 ($6.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.95.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.83 Million in Steris PLC
Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.83 Million in Steris PLC
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 40,200 Capital One Financial Corp.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 40,200 Capital One Financial Corp.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
36,400 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden
36,400 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report