Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.