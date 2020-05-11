Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 36,170 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.