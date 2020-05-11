Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.