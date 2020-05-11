Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.