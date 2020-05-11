Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.92 per share, with a total value of $299,197.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 769,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,664,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $28,753.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,983,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,195. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

