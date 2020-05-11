Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Dmc Global stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dmc Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

