Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

