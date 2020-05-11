MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MultiCell Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MultiCell Technologies (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.