Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 43 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 53 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 51.58.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

