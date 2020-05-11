Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.95 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.95 ($3.43) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €4.25 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.59 ($7.66).

Shares of AF opened at €4.07 ($4.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.77 and its 200-day moving average is €8.20. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

