Cfra Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Cfra from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Call Option

Analyst Recommendations for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Century Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Century Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Dmc Global Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Dmc Global Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft a $195.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft a $195.00 Price Target
Banner Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Banner Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
MultiCell Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
MultiCell Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report