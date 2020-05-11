Cfra Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $18.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Cfra from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.