Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.43 ($115.61).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX stock opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a one year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 48.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.54.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.