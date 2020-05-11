Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 619,970 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 310.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 794,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 194.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,267,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

