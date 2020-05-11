Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,997 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

