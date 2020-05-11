Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

