Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 264,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

