Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,697 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.