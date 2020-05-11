Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.39 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after acquiring an additional 538,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $61.54 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

