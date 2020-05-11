Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $143.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

