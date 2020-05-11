Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

