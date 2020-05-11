Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,979 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 977.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 164,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $48.25 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

