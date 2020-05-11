Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 106,032 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 106,032 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE E opened at $18.91 on Monday. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.9341 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 75.42%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

