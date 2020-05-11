Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,031 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

