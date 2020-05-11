iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 595,417 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 385,413 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after buying an additional 340,438 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $121.53 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

