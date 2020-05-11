Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

AEP stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.