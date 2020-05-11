Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.