Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 230,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

