State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,347,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of AMP opened at $125.61 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

