Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 53.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.