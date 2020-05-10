Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

