SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

