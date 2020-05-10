Comerica Bank Acquires 8,971 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,436,000 after acquiring an additional 173,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

