Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,053,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 196,949 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TRNO opened at $51.83 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.