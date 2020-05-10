SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,140 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,439 shares of company stock worth $3,537,025. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

