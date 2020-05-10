SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $198,658,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,195,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.