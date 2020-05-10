BlackRock Inc. Has $773.46 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.39% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $773,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Shares of PKG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

