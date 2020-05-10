Prudential PLC Acquires 3,777 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TRNO opened at $51.83 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.