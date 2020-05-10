Peoples Bank OH Has $1.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 217,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,318,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,748,000 after acquiring an additional 560,400 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 218.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

