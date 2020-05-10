Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $24,291,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $220.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of WLTW opened at $197.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

