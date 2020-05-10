Cfra Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Buy

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

