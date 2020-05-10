State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,439 shares of company stock worth $3,537,025 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

